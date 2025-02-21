Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ACHR Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Archer Aviation ACHR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Archer Aviation. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $58,600, and 8 calls, totaling $326,490.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $12.5 for Archer Aviation over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.85 $0.82 $0.85 $10.50 $85.0K 5.8K 2.3K ACHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $2.93 $2.69 $2.93 $12.50 $58.6K 235 1 ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.15 $6.15 $5.00 $46.1K 16.5K 108 ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.4 $0.36 $0.36 $10.00 $38.3K 13.5K 34 ACHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.3 $3.35 $12.00 $37.5K 30.7K 94

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Archer Aviation, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Archer Aviation's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 13,395,617, with ACHR's price down by -3.8%, positioned at $9.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Archer Aviation

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.