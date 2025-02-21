This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $572,922, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,151,404.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 1903.0 with a total volume of 2,371.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.15 $85.00 $788.5K 201 39 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $75.00 $381.7K 4.5K 141 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.75 $12.45 $12.45 $75.00 $122.2K 1.3K 0 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $90.00 $85.0K 1.2K 21 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.47 $1.4 $1.4 $80.00 $75.3K 5.3K 2.0K

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Current Position of Trade Desk

Currently trading with a volume of 2,402,007, the TTD's price is down by -2.15%, now at $74.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $124.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.