Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy CEG revealed 55 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $3,474,443, and 34 were calls, valued at $1,930,071.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $390.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.9 $22.0 $22.1 $320.00 $963.5K 2.0K 884 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.1 $5.4 $6.1 $300.00 $799.0K 191 1.5K CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $32.9 $30.5 $30.9 $325.00 $309.0K 0 200 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $34.5 $33.9 $34.33 $290.00 $267.4K 1.5K 376 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.8 $7.8 $8.2 $340.00 $246.0K 2.6K 23

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,000,433, the price of CEG is down by -3.63%, reaching $310.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $334.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $334.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

