Home Depot's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot HD revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $448,950, and 15 were calls, valued at $614,946.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $430.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Home Depot's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Home Depot's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $430.0, over the past month.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $25.55 $26.45 $350.00 $95.2K 144 0 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.7 $4.2 $4.25 $395.00 $86.1K 1.1K 201 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.65 $2.5 $2.5 $425.00 $78.5K 506 313 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.6 $39.35 $40.65 $355.00 $65.0K 38 1 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $31.15 $30.9 $31.15 $365.00 $62.3K 30 31

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 969,689, the HD's price is down by -1.06%, now at $391.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $461.75.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $455. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $467. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Home Depot with a target price of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Home Depot with a target price of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.