Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Apple

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $144,280 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $865,330.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $275.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 12628.45, with a total volume reaching 84,766.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $275.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.18 $2.17 $2.17 $245.00 $96.1K 36.4K 13.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.25 $2.24 $2.25 $245.00 $92.8K 36.4K 18.8K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.75 $29.55 $29.55 $240.00 $88.6K 6.5K 204 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $15.45 $15.3 $15.37 $230.00 $87.6K 17.1K 2.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.5 $17.45 $17.5 $240.00 $70.0K 19.1K 81

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Apple

Currently trading with a volume of 7,971,037, the AAPL's price is down by -0.21%, now at $243.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $246.466.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Apple with a target price of $260. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Underperform rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $202. * An analyst from Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $230. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Apple, targeting a price of $280.

