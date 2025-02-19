Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRVL Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Marvell Tech MRVL, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MRVL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Marvell Tech. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 28% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,750, and 13 calls, totaling $1,227,360.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $140.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1106.62 with a total volume of 2,450.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $11.7 $11.2 $11.2 $105.00 $448.0K 504 2 MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $10.5 $9.8 $10.35 $106.00 $330.1K 118 1 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $113.00 $62.1K 95 909 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.55 $113.00 $60.7K 95 661 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.86 $118.00 $53.4K 161 6

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,361,769, the price of MRVL is up 1.81% at $109.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $124.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $113. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.