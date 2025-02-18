Behind the Scenes of Super Micro Computer's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Super Micro Computer SMCI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 104 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,046,338, and 89 are calls, for a total amount of $5,002,057.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $36.0 to $90.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 6606.24 with a total volume of 652,046.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $36.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.1 $26.8 $27.95 $65.00 $416.4K 14 152 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.55 $22.5 $22.5 $60.00 $270.0K 5.3K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.1 $25.8 $26.1 $50.00 $208.8K 6.5K 488 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.5 $18.35 $18.5 $37.00 $166.5K 3.4K 68 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $15.75 $14.75 $15.24 $52.00 $152.4K 465 124

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

With a volume of 57,004,889, the price of SMCI is up 14.69% at $54.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

