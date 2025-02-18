AppLovin Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AppLovin APP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 69 extraordinary options activities for AppLovin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $714,290, and 57 are calls, amounting to $11,166,448.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $780.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $780.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $28.7 $26.8 $28.0 $540.00 $2.8M 426 1.9K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $103.8 $102.6 $102.6 $400.00 $1.0M 1.7K 100 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $83.7 $79.5 $79.5 $460.00 $715.5K 445 612 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $218.4 $209.5 $214.31 $300.00 $514.1K 260 2 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $215.5 $208.1 $211.12 $300.00 $485.5K 260 73

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

With a trading volume of 2,085,552, the price of APP is down by -2.67%, reaching $496.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

