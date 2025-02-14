Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Marvell Tech

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,380,676, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $582,808.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $150.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.92 $0.76 $0.79 $75.00 $632.0K 5 8.0K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $4.25 $3.85 $4.25 $107.00 $212.5K 1.6K 626 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $9.0 $8.85 $9.0 $105.00 $180.0K 383 200 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.7 $32.5 $32.5 $100.00 $162.5K 311 0 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $100.00 $136.0K 1.0K 1.8K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,381,783, the MRVL's price is down by -0.74%, now at $102.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $132.66666666666666.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $113.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.