Eaton Corp Unusual Options Activity For February 13

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eaton Corp ETN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Eaton Corp. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $390,931, and 2 are calls, amounting to $98,130.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $450.0 for Eaton Corp over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eaton Corp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eaton Corp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $450.0, over the past month.

Eaton Corp 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $44.9 $42.7 $44.9 $350.00 $130.2K 404 29 ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $44.9 $42.7 $44.8 $350.00 $94.0K 404 50 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.7 $3.7 $330.00 $69.9K 1.0K 149 ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $56.3 $55.0 $55.5 $350.00 $49.9K 217 14 ETN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $220.00 $49.0K 3 10

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Where Is Eaton Corp Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,943,357, with ETN's price down by -0.88%, positioned at $307.15.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Eaton Corp

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $365.25.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $373. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $405. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $348. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.