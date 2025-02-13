Behind the Scenes of Amazon.com's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com AMZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 100 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $3,549,333, and 68 are calls, for a total amount of $6,237,747.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $355.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $355.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.75 $21.65 $21.75 $210.00 $348.0K 15.7K 1.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.85 $21.75 $21.75 $210.00 $339.3K 15.7K 1.5K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.55 $25.45 $25.45 $250.00 $269.7K 1.2K 106 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.05 $8.17 $190.00 $163.4K 5.9K 226 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.05 $245.00 $150.5K 7.1K 352

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a volume of 18,245,341, the price of AMZN is up 0.39% at $229.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $266.6.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $273. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $250. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.