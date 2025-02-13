NuScale Power Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NuScale Power SMR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for NuScale Power. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $65,000, and 7 are calls, amounting to $238,303.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $23.5 and $40.0 for NuScale Power, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NuScale Power options trades today is 951.0 with a total volume of 1,488.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NuScale Power's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

NuScale Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.7 $1.48 $1.54 $26.00 $46.2K 1.7K 715 SMR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $13.3 $12.85 $13.0 $38.00 $39.0K 63 30 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.45 $4.2 $4.39 $30.00 $37.6K 3.2K 156 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $5.35 $6.0 $40.00 $36.0K 920 61 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.6 $26.00 $32.2K 203 94

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NuScale Power, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NuScale Power

Currently trading with a volume of 8,011,852, the SMR's price is down by -8.19%, now at $24.24.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.