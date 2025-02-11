A Closer Look at Broadcom's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 73 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 36 were puts, with a value of $1,976,759, and 37 were calls, valued at $3,236,813.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $300.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.6 $17.4 $17.5 $255.00 $1.5M 3.4K 900 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.15 $17.1 $17.15 $220.00 $133.7K 1.5K 79 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.15 $235.00 $123.0K 4.0K 685 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $2.98 $2.88 $2.93 $235.00 $115.6K 4.8K 2.2K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.0 $18.9 $19.0 $220.00 $100.7K 1.8K 96

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Broadcom, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

With a volume of 7,509,528, the price of AVGO is down -0.45% at $233.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $253.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $246. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

