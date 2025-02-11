Exxon Mobil Unusual Options Activity For February 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil XOM revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $261,970, and 12 were calls, valued at $4,325,271.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $125.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $63.45 $59.7 $61.0 $50.00 $3.7M 622 619 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $34.7 $33.25 $33.56 $80.00 $167.8K 494 50 XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.9 $16.55 $16.7 $120.00 $66.8K 114 40 XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.5 $16.95 $17.2 $95.00 $60.3K 1.0K 38 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.4 $14.2 $14.2 $100.00 $49.8K 546 35

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil

Currently trading with a volume of 3,553,904, the XOM's price is up by 0.96%, now at $112.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days.

Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $123.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $119. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $115. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.