A Closer Look at Marvell Tech's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $523,770 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $741,965.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $72.5 to $150.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $72.5 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.75 $8.65 $8.65 $100.00 $173.8K 1.3K 201 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $3.7 $3.15 $3.2 $109.00 $155.2K 164 500 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.55 $15.4 $15.4 $115.00 $154.0K 623 401 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.75 $22.9 $22.95 $115.00 $114.7K 745 104 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.1 $22.85 $22.85 $115.00 $114.2K 745 54

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 2,401,878, with MRVL's price down by -1.03%, positioned at $111.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $134.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $113. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

