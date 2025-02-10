Spotlight on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $288,604, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $143,091.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $17.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $15.00 $91.2K 1.2K 301 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.16 $2.06 $2.16 $17.00 $76.8K 10.7K 611 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.28 $1.07 $1.28 $15.00 $74.2K 2.4K 592 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.52 $0.4 $0.51 $16.50 $51.8K 1.2K 1.0K TEVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.45 $1.38 $1.42 $17.00 $35.5K 15.3K 250

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

In light of the recent options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,482,422, the price of TEVA is down -0.68% at $16.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

Expert Opinions on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, maintaining a target price of $30. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, maintaining a target price of $26. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.