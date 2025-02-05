Looking At Goldman Sachs Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $659,257 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $952,187.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $700.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $31.85 $31.6 $31.6 $650.00 $309.6K 177 131 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.6 $16.5 $16.6 $650.00 $164.3K 1.4K 207 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.65 $9.55 $9.55 $640.00 $122.2K 445 174 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.8 $16.7 $16.8 $650.00 $119.2K 1.4K 101 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $65.0 $64.55 $65.0 $600.00 $110.5K 445 20

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status

With a volume of 569,104, the price of GS is up 1.41% at $643.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $695.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $605. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $760. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $640. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $782. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $690.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

