Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in SoFi Techs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SoFi Techs SOFI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for SoFi Techs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $320,486, and 17 are calls, amounting to $966,103.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $6.0 to $35.0 for SoFi Techs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $6.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.03 $2.0 $2.03 $22.00 $203.4K 3.6K 1.1K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.04 $1.02 $1.04 $17.00 $90.2K 8.0K 1.0K SOFI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.45 $14.85 $15.5 $30.00 $77.5K 578 50 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.05 $1.03 $1.03 $13.00 $72.3K 6.1K 738 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $17.00 $72.0K 394 346

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 20,186,205, the SOFI's price is up by 0.58%, now at $15.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

