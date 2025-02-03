General Motors Unusual Options Activity For February 03

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on General Motors. Our analysis of options history for General Motors GM revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $1,017,669, and 11 were calls, valued at $680,912.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.0 to $60.0 for General Motors during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.0 $4.6 $50.00 $460.0K 5.3K 4 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.25 $1.09 $1.25 $50.00 $181.6K 7.6K 332 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $43.00 $171.6K 241 545 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.34 $1.2 $1.2 $50.00 $120.0K 4.1K 11 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.8 $44.00 $80.0K 442 1.0K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but after a 2023 accident GM decided in December 2024 that it will focus on AVs in personal vehicles. GM should own 100% of Cruise by 2025. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors

With a trading volume of 13,656,700, the price of GM is down by -1.74%, reaching $48.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Expert Opinions on General Motors

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $53.666666666666664.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on General Motors with a target price of $64. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Motors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.