Lockheed Martin Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $118,238 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $245,565.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $380.0 and $490.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lockheed Martin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lockheed Martin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $380.0 to $490.0, over the past month.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $38.5 $38.4 $38.4 $440.00 $76.8K 60 22 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.9 $21.5 $21.9 $470.00 $45.9K 113 31 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.4 $89.0 $89.0 $380.00 $44.5K 2 5 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $9.2 $8.2 $8.6 $465.00 $43.0K 140 16 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $440.00 $38.0K 450 77

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lockheed Martin, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin

Trading volume stands at 731,871, with LMT's price up by 0.76%, positioned at $463.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 81 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lockheed Martin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $534.6.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $515. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $523. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $535.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.