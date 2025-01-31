Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRK Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Merck & Co MRK, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $82,975, and 26 are calls, amounting to $10,292,665.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $110.0 for Merck & Co, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.1 $13.75 $14.25 $100.00 $3.4M 794 7.1K MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.05 $13.5 $13.9 $100.00 $3.2M 794 3.6K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.75 $12.95 $13.75 $100.00 $1.3M 794 1.0K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.15 $14.0 $14.0 $100.00 $759.0K 794 4.1K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.75 $13.7 $13.75 $100.00 $418.0K 794 1.0K

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Merck & Co's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,802,873, the price of MRK is down -0.11% at $98.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $117.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Merck & Co, targeting a price of $113. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $125. * An analyst from Leerink Partners has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $119. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $110. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.