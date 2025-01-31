A Closer Look at Taiwan Semiconductor's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 102 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $853,278 and 84, calls, for a total amount of $7,113,560.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $250.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Taiwan Semiconductor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Taiwan Semiconductor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $27.4 $27.1 $27.25 $190.00 $321.5K 475 159 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $19.65 $19.4 $19.6 $195.00 $294.0K 389 166 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/31/25 $18.9 $18.65 $18.9 $195.00 $283.5K 1.6K 176 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $15.65 $15.5 $15.5 $205.00 $248.0K 236 190 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $49.15 $48.65 $48.65 $170.00 $145.9K 105 30

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 9,865,662, with TSM's price up by 1.65%, positioned at $211.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $240.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

