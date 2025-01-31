Trade Desk Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk TTD we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $153,255 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $384,990.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $125.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trade Desk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trade Desk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $120.00 $124.5K 1.1K 156 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $1.85 $1.81 $1.85 $118.00 $88.6K 1.1K 511 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $17.1 $16.95 $17.05 $120.00 $51.1K 55 712 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $11.6 $11.5 $11.6 $120.00 $48.7K 456 68 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $16.2 $15.75 $16.2 $120.00 $46.9K 55 1.2K

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk

Trading volume stands at 1,152,272, with TTD's price up by 0.87%, positioned at $119.97.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $148.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wolfe Research continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

