Snowflake Unusual Options Activity For January 31

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,978 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $3,916,580.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $220.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snowflake's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snowflake's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $42.15 $41.25 $41.6 $165.00 $2.7M 804 650 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.95 $17.65 $17.65 $185.00 $176.4K 709 0 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.59 $220.00 $91.8K 4.5K 436 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $10.5 $9.9 $10.16 $180.00 $74.1K 2.6K 419 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.65 $17.45 $17.45 $190.00 $69.8K 1.5K 61

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

In light of the recent options history for Snowflake, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,866,919, with SNOW's price up by 3.15%, positioned at $184.93.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $199.8.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $201. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $208. * An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200. * An analyst from Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $190. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

