Behind the Scenes of Broadcom's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 162 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 48 were puts, with a value of $2,949,647, and 114 were calls, valued at $7,145,899.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $370.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.95 $44.4 $44.45 $240.00 $280.0K 1.2K 521 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $47.95 $47.35 $47.95 $200.00 $239.7K 2.2K 58 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.7 $5.55 $5.7 $230.00 $228.0K 7.1K 2.9K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $1.1 $1.04 $1.09 $190.00 $179.8K 4.1K 1.8K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.85 $26.8 $26.8 $215.00 $134.0K 1.0K 307

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,803,641, the price of AVGO is up 4.73% at $216.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $255.33333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $246. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Broadcom with a target price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.