Behind the Scenes of Datadog's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Datadog. Our analysis of options history for Datadog DDOG revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $846,352, and 12 were calls, valued at $585,217.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $162.5 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $162.5 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.61 $0.55 $0.57 $110.00 $159.5K 754 2.8K DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $3.05 $2.83 $3.05 $142.00 $118.3K 4.8K 613 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $2.5 $2.27 $2.5 $142.00 $104.7K 4.8K 1.0K DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $6.1 $5.85 $6.1 $146.00 $104.3K 853 420 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $146.00 $85.2K 853 602

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Present Market Standing of Datadog

Currently trading with a volume of 4,059,987, the DDOG's price is down by -3.42%, now at $140.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Datadog

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.6.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $180. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $140. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $143. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.