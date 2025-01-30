Behind the Scenes of Datadog's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Datadog. Our analysis of options history for Datadog DDOG revealed 24 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $846,352, and 12 were calls, valued at $585,217.
Expected Price Movements
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $162.5 for Datadog over the recent three months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $162.5 in the last 30 days.
Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|DDOG
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/21/25
|$0.61
|$0.55
|$0.57
|$110.00
|$159.5K
|754
|2.8K
|DDOG
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/31/25
|$3.05
|$2.83
|$3.05
|$142.00
|$118.3K
|4.8K
|613
|DDOG
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/31/25
|$2.5
|$2.27
|$2.5
|$142.00
|$104.7K
|4.8K
|1.0K
|DDOG
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/31/25
|$6.1
|$5.85
|$6.1
|$146.00
|$104.3K
|853
|420
|DDOG
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/31/25
|$6.0
|$5.95
|$6.0
|$146.00
|$85.2K
|853
|602
About Datadog
Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.
Present Market Standing of Datadog
- Currently trading with a volume of 4,059,987, the DDOG's price is down by -3.42%, now at $140.74.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.
Expert Opinions on Datadog
5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.6.
Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?
20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $180. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $140. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $143. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $170.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.