Coherent's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Coherent COHR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Coherent. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 41% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $62,020, and 11 calls, totaling $1,711,491.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $76.0 to $105.0 for Coherent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coherent's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coherent's whale activity within a strike price range from $76.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Coherent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $8.5 $7.7 $8.11 $85.00 $1.2M 1.9K 1.5K COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $11.4 $10.6 $10.6 $77.00 $132.5K 349 125 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $8.0 $7.5 $7.5 $83.00 $67.5K 327 120 COHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $3.6 $3.1 $3.1 $76.00 $62.0K 559 200 COHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $3.3 $3.4 $98.00 $59.5K 1.1K 176

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

In light of the recent options history for Coherent, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Coherent

With a volume of 1,540,714, the price of COHR is up 3.3% at $85.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Coherent

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coherent, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

