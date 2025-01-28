Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JetBlue Airways

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JetBlue Airways. Our analysis of options history for JetBlue Airways JBLU revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,124,355, and 5 were calls, valued at $329,465.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $15.0 for JetBlue Airways over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JetBlue Airways's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JetBlue Airways's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JetBlue Airways 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBLU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.35 $0.31 $0.27 $6.00 $335.8K 43 10.9K JBLU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.77 $1.76 $1.76 $7.00 $176.4K 1.0K 3.0K JBLU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.77 $1.76 $1.76 $7.00 $176.4K 1.0K 2.0K JBLU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.84 $1.72 $1.84 $5.00 $91.9K 1.7K 383 JBLU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.83 $1.72 $1.83 $5.00 $90.8K 1.7K 1.3K

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

In light of the recent options history for JetBlue Airways, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

JetBlue Airways's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 88,787,410, the price of JBLU is down by -27.87%, reaching $5.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About JetBlue Airways

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $7.25.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $6. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on JetBlue Airways, maintaining a target price of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

