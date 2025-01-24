Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AbbVie

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $609,240 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $568,472.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $210.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $17.25 $15.85 $16.5 $160.00 $577.5K 312 350 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.49 $2.37 $2.48 $185.00 $235.6K 179 953 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.5 $175.00 $85.0K 760 100 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.3 $3.15 $3.17 $175.00 $83.0K 1.4K 305 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.85 $9.9 $10.15 $210.00 $48.7K 748 50

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AbbVie, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,537,833, the ABBV's price is up by 0.01%, now at $170.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AbbVie

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $211.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $211.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.