A Closer Look at IREN's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IREN. Our analysis of options history for IREN IREN revealed 53 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $2,601,963, and 30 were calls, valued at $2,962,691.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for IREN during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IREN's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IREN's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IREN Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $13.00 $465.8K 100 3.9K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $13.00 $456.3K 100 1.3K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $13.00 $431.7K 0 2.6K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.7 $1.58 $1.7 $10.00 $317.5K 13.3K 2.5K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.73 $1.51 $1.72 $10.00 $296.1K 13.3K 10.0K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

IREN's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 7,504,442, the price of IREN is up by 4.82%, reaching $12.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.