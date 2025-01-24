A Closer Look at Micron Technology's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,380, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $631,798.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $140.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Micron Technology stands at 5234.42, with a total volume reaching 1,558.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Micron Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.65 $14.69 $120.00 $146.7K 2.8K 105 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.9 $27.6 $27.75 $90.00 $111.0K 2.5K 41 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $110.00 $107.0K 13.3K 27 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $103.00 $78.7K 1.5K 280 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.0 $8.9 $8.98 $100.00 $53.8K 8.9K 60

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Micron Technology's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,920,953, the price of MU is down by -0.84%, reaching $103.96.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.