Procter & Gamble Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Procter & Gamble PG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Procter & Gamble. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $146,642, and 9 are calls, amounting to $1,493,112.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $175.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Procter & Gamble's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Procter & Gamble's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $81.3 $80.05 $80.39 $85.00 $458.3K 56 113 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $80.0 $79.15 $79.15 $85.00 $443.2K 56 56 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $74.15 $73.2 $74.15 $90.00 $237.2K 46 40 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.25 $1.19 $1.2 $170.00 $120.0K 2.4K 1.1K PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.59 $1.59 $1.6 $155.00 $75.5K 2.4K 496

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,374,450, the price of PG is up 0.23% at $165.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $174.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $209. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $164. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $181. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

