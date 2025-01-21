Smart Money Is Betting Big In SHOP Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $690,315 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,375,545.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $175.0 for Shopify over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 631.21 with a total volume of 7,664.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/31/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $105.00 $182.1K 183 1.0K SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/31/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.25 $105.00 $161.2K 183 2.0K SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.8 $12.6 $12.8 $100.00 $128.0K 1.7K 181 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.17 $1.15 $1.15 $85.00 $94.2K 1.6K 885 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $35.95 $34.6 $34.65 $90.00 $86.6K 0 36

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Shopify, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Shopify

Currently trading with a volume of 3,444,648, the SHOP's price is up by 2.72%, now at $106.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Shopify

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wedbush upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shopify, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.