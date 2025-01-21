Decoding Novo Nordisk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk NVO revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $712,181, and 5 were calls, valued at $327,380.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $100.0 for Novo Nordisk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Novo Nordisk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Novo Nordisk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $70.00 $250.5K 631 1.8K NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $70.00 $209.3K 631 907 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $70.00 $137.6K 631 449 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.1 $9.7 $10.1 $80.00 $101.0K 282 100 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/24/25 $3.0 $2.86 $3.0 $77.00 $96.3K 26 0

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Novo Nordisk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Novo Nordisk Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 353,083, the NVO's price is up by 1.36%, now at $79.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

