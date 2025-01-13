Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amgen

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $306,375, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $382,064.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $300.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 1857.57 with a total volume of 1,376.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.25 $14.2 $14.25 $260.00 $306.3K 231 109 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $46.0 $44.15 $46.0 $220.00 $73.6K 239 9 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.7 $14.35 $14.7 $290.00 $63.2K 60 43 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.3 $3.15 $3.3 $300.00 $40.9K 493 129 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.25 $9.85 $9.85 $290.00 $35.4K 158 94

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amgen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Amgen

With a trading volume of 1,552,050, the price of AMGN is down by -0.1%, reaching $261.96.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $296.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amgen with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.