Behind the Scenes of Qualcomm's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm QCOM revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $951,965, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,247,474.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $170.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.7 $140.00 $295.6K 1.8K 384 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.55 $3.65 $105.00 $164.2K 2.8K 472 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.3 $27.2 $27.2 $150.00 $147.0K 1.4K 130 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $32.95 $31.8 $31.8 $135.00 $146.2K 33 0 QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $38.85 $38.6 $38.6 $130.00 $131.2K 677 62

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Qualcomm, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Qualcomm

Trading volume stands at 2,864,603, with QCOM's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $156.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $215.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

