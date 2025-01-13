Northrop Grumman's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Northrop Grumman NOC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NOC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Northrop Grumman. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $141,980, and 5 are calls, amounting to $341,020.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $500.0 for Northrop Grumman over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Northrop Grumman options trades today is 125.88 with a total volume of 108.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Northrop Grumman's big money trades within a strike price range of $450.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $34.5 $31.3 $33.0 $450.00 $99.0K 30 30 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $31.2 $28.1 $30.8 $450.00 $92.4K 96 30 NOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $19.6 $19.1 $19.6 $490.00 $74.4K 6 40 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.0 $38.0 $38.0 $500.00 $49.4K 59 13 NOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.1 $44.7 $45.6 $490.00 $45.6K 67 10

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a diversified defense contractor providing aeronautics, defense, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces autonomous and piloted aircraft such as Global Hawk drones and the new B-21 bomber. Defense systems makes artillery and missile ammunition and guidance systems, missile defense systems, and maintains and upgrades numerous military aircraft. Mission systems creates and integrates a variety of radar, navigation, and communication systems for avionics, weapons control, and countermeasures on a range of platforms from helicopters to destroyers. Space systems produces satellites, sensors, space structures, and manufactures long-range missiles and rocket motors.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Northrop Grumman, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Northrop Grumman

Currently trading with a volume of 520,160, the NOC's price is up by 3.49%, now at $474.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Northrop Grumman

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $528.5.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Northrop Grumman, maintaining a target price of $557. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Northrop Grumman with a target price of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.