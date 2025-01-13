A Closer Look at Pfizer's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $259,111 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $504,338.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $42.0 for Pfizer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pfizer stands at 4862.2, with a total volume reaching 36,883.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pfizer, situated within the strike price corridor from $18.0 to $42.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 $24.00 $124.0K 22.0K 7.3K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $1.49 $1.48 $1.49 $25.00 $121.1K 331 3.5K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.9 $8.5 $8.65 $18.00 $108.1K 465 0 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.45 $6.45 $20.00 $87.7K 3.1K 136 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $20.00 $65.0K 1.7K 100

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pfizer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Pfizer's Current Market Status

With a volume of 7,971,307, the price of PFE is down -0.67% at $26.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $30.5.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $29.

