Decoding Home Depot's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Home Depot HD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Home Depot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $61,813, and 6 are calls, amounting to $358,175.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $315.0 and $440.0 for Home Depot, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 248.57 with a total volume of 515.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $315.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.1 $7.95 $8.1 $400.00 $156.3K 1.1K 332 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $53.3 $51.6 $53.3 $400.00 $63.9K 84 12 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $85.45 $83.2 $84.25 $315.00 $42.1K 0 5 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $41.15 $39.0 $40.0 $440.00 $36.0K 29 9 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.2 $15.55 $16.0 $400.00 $33.6K 302 21

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Home Depot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Home Depot

Currently trading with a volume of 1,258,974, the HD's price is down by -0.01%, now at $389.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.