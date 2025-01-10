Behind the Scenes of American Express's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,209,662 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $832,542.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $330.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 2067.16 with a total volume of 9,434.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.8 $7.0 $300.00 $282.1K 1.8K 634 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $300.00 $245.7K 1.8K 1.1K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $295.00 $156.6K 25 573 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $300.00 $114.8K 1.8K 1.7K AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $270.00 $99.0K 598 11

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Express, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,424,232, the AXP's price is down by -2.56%, now at $295.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $330.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on American Express with a target price of $340. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $305. * An analyst from Compass Point persists with their Neutral rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $325. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Express with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.