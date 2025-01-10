Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Home Depot Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot HD revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $323,700, and 15 were calls, valued at $797,644.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $440.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.35 $21.0 $22.64 $330.00 $113.2K 51 50 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $10.65 $9.6 $10.65 $390.00 $106.5K 15 100 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $10.4 $10.0 $10.4 $390.00 $104.0K 15 202 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.97 $2.68 $2.76 $440.00 $102.1K 1.2K 552 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/24/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $395.00 $79.5K 74 163

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Home Depot's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,476,609, the price of HD is up 0.66% at $389.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

