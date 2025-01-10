Unity Software Unusual Options Activity For January 10

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $589,286 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $406,713.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $31.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Unity Software stands at 2280.85, with a total volume reaching 6,320.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Unity Software, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $31.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.05 $3.85 $3.85 $25.00 $200.9K 10.4K 683 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $25.00 $173.6K 10.4K 684 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $1.72 $0.96 $1.36 $24.00 $76.3K 17 561 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.75 $10.65 $10.65 $31.00 $66.0K 12 63 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.25 $5.05 $5.05 $25.00 $52.5K 4.4K 239

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software

With a volume of 3,898,581, the price of U is down -5.88% at $21.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Expert Opinions on Unity Software

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.