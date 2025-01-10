NVIDIA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 144 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 70 are puts, for a total amount of $5,030,270, and 74 are calls, for a total amount of $5,779,524.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $69.0 to $260.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $69.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.9 $140.00 $519.9K 28.5K 4.1K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $19.9 $19.75 $19.88 $140.00 $298.2K 5.5K 220 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.35 $19.2 $19.35 $135.00 $290.2K 21.4K 515 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.4 $24.1 $24.15 $200.00 $241.5K 15.2K 279 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.28 $134.00 $218.3K 14.7K 3.3K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 49,589,254, the NVDA's price is down by -3.69%, now at $134.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $190. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.