Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TGT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $776,906, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,302,879.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 2124.9 with a total volume of 4,480.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.55 $19.0 $19.0 $140.00 $475.0K 267 0 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.07 $0.98 $1.35 $143.00 $135.0K 208 1.0K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.4 $15.2 $15.4 $130.00 $123.2K 3.4K 140 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.24 $1.2 $136.00 $120.0K 308 218 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.0 $19.8 $20.75 $155.00 $103.7K 739 50

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Current Position of Target

Currently trading with a volume of 1,496,787, the TGT's price is down by -0.33%, now at $138.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Target

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $145.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Target, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.