Behind the Scenes of CrowdStrike Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $87,054, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,329,520.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $490.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $490.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.5 $95.0 $95.0 $310.00 $190.0K 1.6K 20 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $83.9 $82.25 $83.9 $370.00 $125.8K 257 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $199.0 $197.35 $199.0 $170.00 $99.5K 382 5 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $68.25 $65.45 $68.25 $300.00 $81.9K 2.3K 0 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $85.45 $74.5 $79.94 $350.00 $79.9K 1.1K 0

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 893,916, with CRWD's price down by -1.51%, positioned at $360.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $414.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $385. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $418.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.