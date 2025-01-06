Robinhood Markets's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Robinhood Markets HOOD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $185,914, and 16 are calls, amounting to $2,811,662.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $65.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.55 $6.4 $6.42 $60.00 $843.6K 2.7K 2.8K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $60.00 $321.4K 2.7K 500 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.4 $6.4 $60.00 $320.0K 2.7K 1.5K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.35 $6.4 $60.00 $320.0K 2.7K 1.0K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.7 $21.5 $21.7 $20.00 $177.9K 46.1K 25

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,220,950, with HOOD's price up by 3.29%, positioned at $42.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.333333333333336.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.