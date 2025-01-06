Lam Research Unusual Options Activity For January 06

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $253,263 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $417,443.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $31.0 to $94.0 for Lam Research over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 1011.18, with a total volume reaching 3,249.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $31.0 to $94.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.31 $1.28 $1.31 $82.00 $157.2K 4.6K 1.3K LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $50.05 $45.4 $47.5 $31.00 $95.0K 50 20 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $74.00 $94.1K 394 183 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $1.55 $1.49 $1.49 $73.00 $68.5K 537 470 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $82.00 $56.2K 2.5K 0

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research

With a trading volume of 1,354,088, the price of LRCX is up by 5.59%, reaching $79.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lam Research options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.