Nike Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nike NKE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Nike. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $721,530, and 13 are calls, amounting to $579,106.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $67.5 and $90.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nike's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nike's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $67.5 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nike Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.58 $1.27 $1.54 $67.50 $308.0K 1.4K 2.0K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $77.50 $129.6K 4.3K 40 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $87.50 $93.5K 1.0K 188 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.45 $72.50 $84.4K 97 70 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.35 $8.0 $8.1 $80.00 $81.0K 5.0K 109

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nike, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Nike

Trading volume stands at 6,247,864, with NKE's price down by -0.34%, positioned at $73.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nike

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nike options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.