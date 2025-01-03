Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Walt Disney

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $350,399 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $3,409,810.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $140.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 2270.45, with a total volume reaching 2,111.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $62.9 $62.35 $62.4 $50.00 $3.1M 688 499 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.7 $115.00 $256.6K 2.1K 341 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.6 $35.3 $35.6 $80.00 $56.9K 877 17 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/10/25 $0.77 $0.75 $0.77 $112.00 $55.6K 3.5K 962 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.0 $20.0 $100.00 $50.0K 2.6K 25

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walt Disney, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,143,378, the price of DIS is up 0.28% at $111.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.