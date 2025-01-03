Behind the Scenes of Uber Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $616,160, and 37 were calls, valued at $5,594,762.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $95.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.35 $7.2 $7.25 $70.00 $2.8M 1.6K 5.5K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.0 $18.45 $19.75 $50.00 $505.6K 3.3K 2.0K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.45 $4.7 $60.00 $423.0K 12.2K 3 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.15 $6.95 $7.1 $70.00 $390.5K 1.6K 557 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.5 $19.35 $19.5 $50.00 $195.0K 3.3K 704

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing technology. Uber operates in more than 70 countries, with more than 161 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies

Trading volume stands at 9,368,437, with UBER's price up by 2.37%, positioned at $64.67.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $93.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $96. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $95. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wolfe Research keeps a Outperform rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $92.

